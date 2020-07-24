Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DTE

In trading on Friday, shares of DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $115.75, changing hands as high as $116.00 per share. DTE Energy Co shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DTE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.21 per share, with $135.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.35. The DTE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

