Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DSM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (Symbol: DSM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.90, changing hands as high as $5.96 per share. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DSM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.28 per share, with $6.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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