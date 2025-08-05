Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DORM

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $126.14, changing hands as high as $132.69 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $102 per share, with $146.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $131.27.

