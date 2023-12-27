Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DOCS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.30, changing hands as high as $28.45 per share. Doximity Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOCS's low point in its 52 week range is $19.71 per share, with $40.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.18.

