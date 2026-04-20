Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DFP

In trading on Monday, shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income F (Symbol: DFP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.15, changing hands as high as $21.25 per share. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income F shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DFP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DFP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.09 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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