Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - DASH

In trading on Thursday, shares of DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.40, changing hands as high as $65.35 per share. DoorDash Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DASH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DASH's low point in its 52 week range is $41.365 per share, with $130.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.