Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CWB

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (Symbol: CWB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.97, changing hands as high as $77.02 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CWB's low point in its 52 week range is $69.82 per share, with $82.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.83.

