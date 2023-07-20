Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CPK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $122.45, changing hands as high as $123.14 per share. Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $105.79 per share, with $138.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $122.66.

