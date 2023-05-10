Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - COIN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.86, changing hands as high as $63.75 per share. Coinbase Global Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COIN's low point in its 52 week range is $31.55 per share, with $116.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.72.

