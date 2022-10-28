Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNO

In trading on Friday, shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.23, changing hands as high as $21.41 per share. CNO Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNO's low point in its 52 week range is $16.56 per share, with $26.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.40.

