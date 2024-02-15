Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CNK

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.99, changing hands as high as $16.73 per share. Cinemark Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.4293 per share, with $19.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.02.

