Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMPS

In trading on Friday, shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (Symbol: CMPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.04, changing hands as high as $8.13 per share. COMPASS Pathways plc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMPS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.01 per share, with $12.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.03.

