Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CMCO

In trading on Monday, shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.60, changing hands as high as $36.83 per share. Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CMCO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.05 per share, with $42.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.58.

