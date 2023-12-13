Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CHDN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (Symbol: CHDN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.61, changing hands as high as $126.17 per share. Churchill Downs, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHDN's low point in its 52 week range is $101.895 per share, with $150.4508 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.