Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CGAU

In trading on Friday, shares of Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.02, changing hands as high as $6.13 per share. Centerra Gold Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGAU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGAU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.51 per share, with $7.7099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.05.

