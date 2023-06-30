Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CDW

In trading on Friday, shares of CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $181.01, changing hands as high as $183.38 per share. CDW Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDW's low point in its 52 week range is $147.91 per share, with $215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $183.27. The CDW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

