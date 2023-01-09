Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CCJ

In trading on Monday, shares of Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.88, changing hands as high as $25.27 per share. Cameco Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCJ's low point in its 52 week range is $18.03 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.20.

