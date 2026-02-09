Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CALX

In trading on Monday, shares of Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.44, changing hands as high as $56.13 per share. Calix Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CALX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CALX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.605 per share, with $71.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.84.

