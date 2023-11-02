Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CADE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. Cadence Bank shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CADE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CADE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.95 per share, with $29.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.12.

