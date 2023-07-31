Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BTE

In trading on Monday, shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSX: BTE.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.49, changing hands as high as $5.54 per share. Baytex Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BTE's low point in its 52 week range is $3.83 per share, with $8.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.45.

