Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BOKF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BOK Financial Corp (Symbol: BOKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $104.04, changing hands as high as $104.36 per share. BOK Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOKF's low point in its 52 week range is $85.075 per share, with $121.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.45.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.