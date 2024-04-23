Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BLTE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Belite Bio Inc (Symbol: BLTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.43, changing hands as high as $36.50 per share. Belite Bio Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLTE's low point in its 52 week range is $11 per share, with $48.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.