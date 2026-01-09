Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BILS

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (Symbol: BILS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.31, changing hands as high as $99.32 per share. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BILS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BILS's low point in its 52 week range is $99.08 per share, with $99.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.32.

