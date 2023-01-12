Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AUPH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.57, changing hands as high as $8.92 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AUPH's low point in its 52 week range is $4.07 per share, with $20.4752 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.
Also see: Micron Technology Stock Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BMR
XLP Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.