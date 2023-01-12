Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AUPH

In trading on Thursday, shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AUPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.57, changing hands as high as $8.92 per share. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUPH's low point in its 52 week range is $4.07 per share, with $20.4752 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.73.

