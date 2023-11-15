Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.38, changing hands as high as $127.71 per share. Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARW's low point in its 52 week range is $101.01 per share, with $147.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.57.

