Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AROC

In trading on Monday, shares of Archrock Inc (Symbol: AROC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.30, changing hands as high as $8.64 per share. Archrock Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AROC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AROC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.28 per share, with $10.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.

