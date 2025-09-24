Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ARMK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aramark (Symbol: ARMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.27, changing hands as high as $38.33 per share. Aramark shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARMK's low point in its 52 week range is $29.92 per share, with $44.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.87.

