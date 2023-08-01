Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.18, changing hands as high as $27.27 per share. Antero Resources Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.912 per share, with $45.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.16.

