Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of America Movil SAB de CV (Symbol: AMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.86, changing hands as high as $19.22 per share. America Movil SAB de CV shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.995 per share, with $23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.