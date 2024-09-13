Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - AMPH

In trading on Friday, shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AMPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.00, changing hands as high as $48.04 per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMPH's low point in its 52 week range is $36.56 per share, with $65.9249 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.