Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ALSN

In trading on Friday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.34, changing hands as high as $101.81 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $71.485 per share, with $122.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.81.

