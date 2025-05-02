Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ACM

In trading on Friday, shares of AECOM (Symbol: ACM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.54, changing hands as high as $102.74 per share. AECOM shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $82.23 per share, with $118.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.72.

