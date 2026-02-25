Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - ABNB

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $128.50, changing hands as high as $129.95 per share. Airbnb Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABNB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABNB's low point in its 52 week range is $99.88 per share, with $145.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $130.69. The ABNB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.