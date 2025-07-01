Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - BY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (Symbol: BY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.53, changing hands as high as $27.79 per share. Byline Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.63 per share, with $32.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.65.

