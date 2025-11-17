Bullish to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bullish BLSH is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 19, 2025.



For the third quarter of 2025, total adjusted revenue is expected to be between $69 million and $76 million, with adjusted transaction revenue in the range of $25.5 million-$28 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 8 cents per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $74.10 million.



Let us see how things have shaped up for BLSH prior to the announcement:

Bullish Price and EPS Surprise

Bullish price-eps-surprise | Bullish Quote

Factors to Note for BLSH

Bullish’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the strong growth in its Subscription Services and Other revenue, which has been driven by its Liquidity Services and CoinDesk-branded products.



The Liquidity Services business is a major driver of revenue growth, particularly with its collaboration with Solana. This partnership, along with other agreements with stablecoin issuers, is expected to have significantly boosted subscription services and other revenue in the to-be-reported quarter. For the third quarter of 2025, Subscriptions, Services & Other Revenue is expected to be between $43.5 million and $48.0 million.



The company’s CoinDesk Indices business is also expected to have contributed to third-quarter 2025 performance, particularly with the SEC approval of the Grayscale ETF based on the CoinDesk 5 index. In the second quarter of 2025, CoinDesk Indices accounted for $41 billion in assets under management, an increase of over $9 billion from the first quarter of 2025.



The recent approval of the New York BitLicense is another key factor, which is expected to have benefited BLSH in the to-be-reported quarter. This milestone allows the company to officially launch its exchange in the United States, which it anticipates will become its largest trading market. The BitLicense enables BLSH to offer its services in New York, a critical financial hub, and provides the regulatory clarity needed to attract institutional clients.



However, fluctuations in Bitcoin prices, which could lead to reduced market-wide digital asset trading volumes, might have hurt Bullish’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



Bullish has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.17% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have risen 41.7% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 19.



Semtech Corporation SMTC presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Semtech Corporation shares have gained 5.9% year to date. SMTC is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 24.



Workday WDAY presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Workday shares have plunged 10.5% year to date. WDAY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 25.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bullish (BLSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.