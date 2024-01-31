Bullish Momentum for Nvidia Persists as 2024 Kicks Off

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has shown a significant performance in the stock market. The market capitalization stands at approximately $1.51 trillion, with around 2.47 billion shares outstanding. The P/E ratio is currently at 82.48, with an EPS of $7.57. Nvidia's year-to-date percentage change in stock price is 26.14%, indicating a strong performance since the beginning of the year. Analysts have set a price target of $700 for the stock, suggesting a bullish outlook.

Market Sentiment

Investors allocate an average of 12.75% to NVDA, based on 712,342 active investor portfolios, indicating a significant level of interest and confidence in the stock. The sentiment among bloggers and online financial platforms is slightly less bullish than other stocks in the Technology sector, but still generally positive.

Nvidia was one of the top-performing stocks in 2023, rising 239%, and it has continued to rise in 2024, increasing by 21% in just under a month. This strong performance has contributed to the positive sentiment. However, some caution is advised due to Nvidia's cyclical nature and its overvaluation based on intrinsic value estimates.

Revenue Growth

Nvidia is expected to finish fiscal 2024 with revenue of $59 billion, translating into a five-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% using the company's fiscal 2019 revenue of $11 billion as a base. The company's revenue growth is expected to accelerate over the next couple of years, with projections of almost $108 billion in revenue in fiscal 2026. This points toward a three-year revenue CAGR of 58% using the fiscal 2023 revenue of $27 billion as a base.

Market Opportunities

Nvidia is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in the AI chips market and the cloud gaming market. The company has an estimated 75% share of the fast-growing AI chips market, which could potentially drive its annual revenue to $300 billion in 2027. The cloud gaming market is forecast to clock annual growth of 39% through 2028 and generate annual revenue of $23 billion, providing another catalyst for Nvidia.

Unusual Options Activity

There has been a significant amount of bullish options order flow in the month of January. Most notably, there are a couple of trades that stand out. Traders have been hitting the Feb 16th 2024 contracts and buying deep in the money (ITM) calls with various strikes such as 510, 590 and 600. Most, if not all came in above ask and according to recent data, open interest continues to increase signifying that smart money could possibly still be holding onto these purchases.

Additionally, the March 15th 2024 call contracts have been seeing large premiums coming into various in the money (ITM) strikes such as 410, 520 and 530. Open interest continues to steadily increase on these contracts signifying that smart money may still be holding these positions.

In summary, investors and analysts will be closely watching Nvidia's earnings report that is on February 21st to recalibrate their expectations and assess the company's future potential. The focus will be on whether Nvidia can sustain its high levels of profitability and continue its revenue growth trajectory.

