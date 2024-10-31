Bulletin Resources Appeals Permit and Expands Investments

Bulletin Resources Limited (AU:BNR) has released an update.

Bulletin Resources Limited is appealing a decision that denied a crucial permit for its Ravensthorpe Lithium Project, which is strategically located near Arcadium Lithium’s Mt Cattlin mine. The company has also acquired a substantial stake in Matsa Resources Limited, eyeing significant prospects at the Devon Pit Gold Mine. Additionally, Bulletin successfully completed a Loyalty Option rights issue, boosting its financial position.

