Bull vs. Bear: D-Wave Quantum

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum is tackling quantum computing from two different angles.

Some investors worry about whether the opportunity in annealing is big enough to justify the stock's current valuation.

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

Continuing my "Bull vs. Bear" series of articles examining the bullish and bearish arguments for some popular stocks, I come to D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). D-Wave has been a volatile stock, up nearly 150% over the past year but down around 30% year to date, as of this writing. Meanwhile, the stock has drawn about a 16% short interest from investors.

Let's delve into the bullish and bearish cases for the quantum computing stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The bull case for D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum is unique among quantum computing stocks in that the company is currently pursuing two different paths with the technology. It has established itself as a leader in quantum annealing, which is a simpler and more specialized quantum technology. Instead of trying to solve the world's great problems, quantum annealing looks to solve optimization problems by finding the ideal state for a particular problem and settling on the best possible solution.

It can be particularly useful in industries like finance, logistics, and defense, where finding the most efficient solution among millions of variables can provide a significant competitive advantage or help reduce costs. For example, quantum annealing can be used by a logistics company to find the best delivery routes or by a portfolio manager to help manage portfolio risk. Because it's a simpler technology, it's much further along in the commercialization process than more traditional quantum systems. D-Wave is already starting to sell its Advantage II system, and it announced in February that its $30 million bookings in January were already more than it had for all of 2025. It also signed a two-year enterprise Quantum Computing as a Service (QCaaS) agreement with a Fortune 100 company. Clearly, the company is seeing some solid momentum with its annealing solution.

At the same time, D-Wave has begun pursuing the more traditional gate-based approach to quantum computing. It will use fluxonium qubits for its gate-based systems, which it says are similar to the qubits it uses for its annealing technology. Fluxonium qubits have longer coherence, which means they can stay in a quantum state longer before being impacted by errors.

It also acquired Quantum Circuits, which was founded by a Yale professor who was behind the superconducting circuit architecture used by most quantum computing companies today. The company brings with it a dual-rail gate-model processor that has built-in error detection. It thinks that by combining technologies, it can create a system with the speed of superconducting qubits with the superior accuracy of trapped-ion technology.

The bear case for D-Wave Quantum

While D-Wave has taken the lead in quantum annealing, it is not the traditional quantum systems that get people excited. It's more of a niche technology and one that may not offer much more of an advantage than artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, while the company's move into traditional gate-based systems is exciting, the company hasn't yet published any milestone data, so the talk of creating systems with the fidelity of trapped-ion technology used by IonQ and the speed of more traditional superconducting systems is just talk at that point.

With a $7 billion market cap and less than $25 million in sales in 2025, this is still a stock trading largely on hopes and dreams that may not come to fruition. Notably, Quantum Circuits was acquired for only $550 million, so if its technology really is that good, why did it sell itself for so little when public quantum computing stocks have multibillion-dollar valuations?

The verdict

I'm not convinced D-Wave's quantum annealing technology is so much better at optimization than AI, making this likely a small niche market and not justifying D-Wave's current valuation. That puts the emphasis on its gate-based endeavors, which currently lack peer-reviewed data. As such, I'd stay away from the stock.

You can find past "bull vs. bear" articles on Apple, Meta Platforms, Palantir Technologies, Micron Technology, Tesla, and Nvidia by following the links.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

Before you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and D-Wave Quantum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,797!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,282,815!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 979% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, IonQ, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.