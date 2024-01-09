Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre MELI is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America. The company is a market leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico, and Uruguay based on unique visitors and page views.

The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts raising their outlooks across all timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company is part of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry, currently ranked in the top 28% of all Zacks industries. Aside from the improved earnings outlook and favorable industry standing, let’s take a closer look at a few other aspects of the company.

MercadoLibre

MELI shares have been red-hot over the last three months, adding more than 25% in value and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Shares got a notable boost following its latest quarterly release, with buyers stepping up in a big way.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerning the release mentioned above, MELI posted a sizable 22.4% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate and reported revenue 5% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 180% and 70%, respectively.

In addition, the company posted $685 million in income from operations, reflecting a quarterly record. Consumers continue to flock to the platform in a big way, with total items sold growing an impressive 26% from the year-ago period.

As shown below, the company’s top line remains visually healthy.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares presently trade at a 4.4X forward price-to-sales (F1), a fraction of the 10.3X five-year median and highs of 22.1X in 2020. While the multiple is undoubtedly rich, the company’s high-growth nature helps explain, with earnings forecasted to climb 140% in its current year on 36% higher sales.

The stock sports a Style Score of “D” for Value.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Keep an eye out for MercadoLibre’s upcoming release expected on February 22nd, as the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate of $7.16 reflects growth of 120% from the year-ago period. Our consensus revenue estimate stands at $4.1 billion, suggesting an improvement of 40% year-over-year.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

MercadoLibre MELI would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.