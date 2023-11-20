Bull of the Day: Intel (INTC)

Intel INTC is one of the world's largest semiconductor companies and a primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets. The company is gradually moving into data-centric businesses such as AI and autonomous driving.

The stock currently sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts bullishly revising their earnings expectations higher across the board.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the company resides within the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry, currently ranked in the top 16% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a deeper look at the company.

Intel

Intel shares have enjoyed notably strong price action year-to-date, up 70% and widely outperforming the general market. As shown below, shares melted higher following its latest quarterly release, with investors pleased with the better-than-expected results.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Regarding headline figures, Intel exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 95% and posted revenue nearly 5% ahead of expectations, reflecting the third consecutive quarter of exceeding consensus earnings and sales expectations.

The company’s top line has begun to show consistent sequential growth following declines throughout 2022, further illustrated below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Many are optimistic about the company’s future trajectory. Mizuho Securities recently upgraded Intel shares to a Buy from Neutral while also increasing its price target from $37 to $50 per share, implying an upside of roughly 14% from current levels. Excitement surrounding new AI chips has brightened Intel’s outlook in a big way.

Insiders appear to be optimistic as well; CEO of Intel, Patrick Gelsinger, recently made a big splash, acquiring roughly 6800 shares at a total transaction value of $300k. Another director dove in after the CEO, acquiring a whopping total of 66k shares at a total transaction value of $2.5 million.

Concerning the valuation picture, INTC shares presently trade at a 3.4X forward price-to-sales ratio (F1), above the 2.9X five-year median but well beneath the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry average of 10.1X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company witnessed a notable growth slowdown amid the slump in PC shipments over the last several years, as illustrated below.

Earnings are forecasted to pull back 50% in its current year on 15% lower revenues before returning to growth next year, with FY24 consensus estimates presently suggesting 100% earnings growth on 14% higher sales.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Intel INTC would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.