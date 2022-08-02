Bull of the Day: HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI)

Sometimes, the dirty businesses make the cleanest money. That’s the case with today’s Bull of the Day that happens to be in the pollution business. Whether it’s oil or environmental services, this company has it covered. Analysts have caught wind of the profits as well, pushing up their earnings estimates for the stock.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) HeritageCrystal Clean (HCCI). Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business. The Environmental Services segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. The Oil Business segment engages in the collection of used oil, the sale of recycled fuel oil, and used oil filter removal and disposal activities, as well as the re-refining of used oil into lubricant base oil and other products. The company also collects and disposes wastewater.



The company has been cleaning up in profits as well. Over the last ninety days, our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year is up from $1.99 to $2.33, while next year’s number is up from $2.06 to $2.09. A history of upside earnings surprises for this stock as well with last quarter’s 47-cent beat nearly doubling expectations calling for a 50-cent quarter. It was the latest in a line of earnings beats dating back eight consecutive quarters.

