Bull Market Ahead for Financial ETFs?

In the current market, investors are turning bullish on the financial sector. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index has added 22.94% over the past year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which has gained 11.39%.

The likelihood of the Fed cutting interest rates, along with signs of regulatory easing, has shifted investor sentiment in favor of the financial sector.

Unpacking the Optimistic Outlook

According to Jay Woods, chief global strategist at Freedom Capital Markets, as quoted on Axios, the Fed may be on track to ease interest rates sooner than what investors had expected, potentially lowering capital costs for banks.

Additionally, easing regulatory pressure appears to support the forecast. Per Woods, a potential deal between Bank of New York Mellon and Northern Trust can be a significant bullish factor for the sector.

According to Axios, technical indicators suggest that the financial sector is primed for a recovery, following the tech sector’s lead.

Regulatory Breakthrough

According to Yahoo Finance, in a major move signaling a broader deregulatory shift, U.S. regulators proposed one of the most significant rollbacks of bank capital rules since the 2008 financial crisis. The proposal targets the enhanced supplementary leverage ratio (eSLR), which requires the largest U.S. banks to hold additional capital, based solely on their size.

Under the new plan, that requirement would be reduced by 1.4 percentage points, from the current eSLR of 5%, which the largest U.S. banks, such as JPMorgan Chase JPM, Goldman Sachs Group GS and Morgan Stanley MS, are supposed to maintain.

The aim is to make it easier for these institutions to lend more freely and increase demand for U.S. Treasuries, with additional regulatory changes for major banks on the horizon. According to TD analyst Jaret Seiberg, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the proposed change is expected to have a broadly positive impact on major U.S. lenders.

ETFs to Explore

Below, we highlight funds for investors to increase exposure to the U.S. financial sector. These funds have performed better than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY over the past year, which has gained 13.41% but have underperformed over the past month, when SPY has added 6.28%.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF )

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to track the performance of the Financial Select Sector Index with a basket of 73 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $48.29 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.08%.

XLF has Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a dividend yield of 1.41%. The fund has a one-month average trading volume of about 35.98 million shares.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has gained 4.42% over the past month and 24.23% over the past year.

Vanguard Financials ETF ( VFH )

Vanguard Financials ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Financials 25/50 with a basket of 416 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $12.33 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.09%.

VFH has Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) and has a dividend yield of 1.74%. The fund has a one-month average trading volume of about 418,000 shares.

Vanguard Financials ETF has gained 5.20% over the past month and 24.12% over the past year.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF ( IYF )

iShares U.S. Financials ETF seeks to track the performance of the Russell 1000 Financials 40 Act 15/22.5 Daily Capped Index, with a basket of 136 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $3.52 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.39%.

IYF has Zacks ETF Rank #2 and has a dividend yield of 1.32%. The fund has a one-month average trading volume of about 361,000 shares.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF has gained 5.05% over the past month and 23.72% over the past year.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF ( FNCL )

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25/50 Index, with a basket of 403 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $2.23 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.08%.

FNCL has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The fund has a one-month average trading volume of about 98,000 shares.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has gained 5.21% over the past month and 24.17% over the past year.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund ( FXO )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund seeks to track the performance of the StrataQuant Financials Index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index, with a basket of 102 securities. The fund has amassed an asset base of $2.1 billion and charges an annual fee of 0.61%.

FXO has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 and has a dividend yield of 2.12%. The fund has a one-month average trading volume of about 64,000 shares.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund has gained 5.95% over the past month and 17.50% over the past year.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH): ETF Research Reports

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ETF (FXO): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.