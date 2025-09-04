Bull of the Day: Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital WDC provides scalable, sustainable technology for the world’s hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud providers, delivering cutting-edge innovation that drives the next generation of AI-driven data workloads.

The stock sports a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations moving higher across the board over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WDC also resides in the Zacks Computer – Storage industry, which is currently ranked in the top 18% of all Zacks industries.

WDC Sees AI Momentum

WDC shares have been red-hot over the past three months thanks to strong quarterly results, gaining more than 55% and crushing the S&P 500. The company enjoyed nice growth throughout its latest period, with sales of $2.6 billion up 30% YoY and eclipsing prior guidance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margin performance was notably strong, with WDC’s gross margin improving to 41.0% vs. the 34.8% mark in the same period last year. The company also initiated a cash dividend and reduced its debt by a sizable $2.6 billion, further adding to the positivity.

Irving Tan, CEO, remains bullish on WDC’s outlook, stating –

“We are confident that HDDs will continue to remain the foundation of the world’s data infrastructure, delivering unmatched value for mass storage in an AI-driven future.”

WDC shares have also recently experienced the ‘Golden Cross,’ as illustrated in the chart below. The Golden Cross occurs when the shorter 50-day moving average rises above the 200-day moving average, reflecting bullish momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Western Digital WDC would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

