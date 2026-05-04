Bull of the Day: Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne (TER) is a $50 billion maker of automated test equipment and robotics products. Its automatic test systems are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.



Robotics products include collaborative robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) that are used by global manufacturing, logistics and industrial customers.



Teradyne's semiconductor test products are used both for wafer-level and device package testing of semiconductor devices.



AI is Now 70% of Sales



The recent Q1 2026 results from Teradyne (TER) showcase a company that has successfully pivoted from a cyclical chip-tester to a cornerstone of the global AI infrastructure buildout.



Despite a knee-jerk market reaction to "lumpy" ordering patterns, the fundamental bullish case is stronger than ever.



Record-Breaking Financial Momentum



Teradyne's Q1 2026 was nothing short of historic. The company shattered the high end of its own guidance, signaling that the "AI supercycle" is moving faster than even management anticipated.



Revenue Growth: $1.282 billion (up 87% YoY), significantly beating the high end of the $1.15B–$1.25B guidance. AI-related sales were ~70% of revenue and Semiconductor Test revenue topped $1B for first time.



Earnings Power: Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 crushed consensus estimates of $2.08, representing a staggering 241% YoY increase.



Operating Leverage: Record gross margins of 60.9% and operating margin expansion to 37.5% (from 20.5% a year ago) demonstrate that Teradyne is scaling with elite efficiency.



EPS estimates were already moving up before earnings, but since the print last Tuesday, analysts hiked the TER consensus sharply higher with the full-year jumping over 13% from $6.22 to $7.05.



The 2026 topline is projected to approach $4.5 billion, representing 39.5% growth, and next year is expected to cross $5.3 billion for another 20% advance.



And next year's EPS forecast has surged 16.6% in the last 30 days from $7.95 to $9.27. This earnings momentum is precisely why TER is a Zacks #1 Rank.



The AI Infrastructure "Must-Have"



The most compelling aspect of the TER story is its increasing concentration in high-value AI workloads. AI-driven revenue now accounts for approximately 70% of total sales, up from 60% just last quarter.



1) Wafer-to-Data-Center Strategy: Teradyne is no longer just testing consumer chips; it is the gatekeeper for AI GPUs, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and complex ASICs. As AI chip complexity increases, "test intensity" rises, forcing customers to buy more high-end testers like the UltraFLEXplus.



2) Memory Supercycle: With the surge in HBM demand for AI servers, Teradyne’s memory test business is seeing a massive tailwind that is largely independent of the broader (and often sluggish) smartphone and PC markets.



3) Robotics Recovery: While Semiconductor Test is the current engine, the Robotics segment (Universal Robots and MiR) grew to $91 million in Q1. As labor shortages persist and AI-integrated "cobots" become more capable, this segment offers a high-margin "second act" for the 2027–2030 horizon.



Forward Guidance & Valuation Realignment



Management’s Q2 2026 guidance remains robust, projecting revenue of $1.15B–$1.25B and non-GAAP EPS of $1.86–$2.15. While some investors fear a "digestion phase," the rapid shift in revenue mix toward 70%+ AI suggests we are seeing a structural shift, not a temporary peak.



The Opportunity: TER shares sold off 19% the day after the report and smart investors are taking advantage. The 18% post-earnings dip creates a rare valuation dislocation. At a forward PEG ratio near 1.0 (when factoring in 50%+ EPS growth), TER is arguably undervalued relative to its dominant market position and $6 billion long-term revenue target.



But the crowd is still sleeping here and Friday's close under $350 still offers opportunity. Previously "neutral" JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded TER on April 30 to Overweight and raised his price target to $400 with these comments...



"We were on the sidelines on TER shares starting the year and heading into the print, with the premium valuation leaving limited room for upsides to elevated buy-side expectations, which were embedding sequential rises in demand through the year rather than appreciating the lumpiness in customer buying. However, the pullback offers materially higher upside for the shares on a largely unchanged revenue trajectory in our expectations, with moderation in revenues in 2H only reflective of the timing of programs and purchases rather than changing the long-term growth trajectory."



Bottom line: Teradyne is a semi test toll booth for the AI era. If you believe the AI data center buildout has multi-year legs, TER is a high-conviction play on the hardware complexity required to make that future a reality. The current volatility is a gift for investors focused on the fundamental acceleration rather than the "lumpy" quarterly headlines.

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