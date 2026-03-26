Bull of the Day: Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne TER manufactures equipment used by other companies to test chips. The fastest-growing segment here is chips for AI data centers and accelerators, and more complex chips mean greater test demand, with AI chips among the most complex right now.

The company’s EPS outlook remains notably bright, keeping it at the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



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Teradyne’s Bright AI Outlook

Teradyne shares have shown notable momentum throughout 2026 so far, gaining more than 65% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500 and the respective Zacks Tech Sector.



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Growth expectations remain highly positive, with EPS expected to climb 29% in its current FY26 and an additional 16% in FY27. Sales are expected to climb 50% and 30% across FY26 and FY27, respectively.

Valuation does remain rich relative to history, with the current 50.8X forward 12-month earnings multiple nearly reflecting a five-year high. A growing contribution from higher-margin testing of complex AI chips is helpful to note here, with most of its growth in the latest reported period (2025 Q4) being driven by AI-related demand in compute and memory. That said, the stretched valuation can lead to volatility if any missteps occur or if the broader AI infrastructure story slows down.

Its upcoming release will provide clearer clarity on its current business momentum, with Zacks Consensus estimates forecasting 75% YoY sales growth on 160% higher earnings. The company has been delivering sizable beats lately, exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 18% across its last four releases.

The company’s top line showed very strong acceleration in the above-mentioned release, with sales of $1.1 billion climbing by 44% year-over-year and 41% sequentially. The 44% YoY growth rate was the highest we’ve seen from Teradyne since 2021, underpinning the recent momentum nicely.



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Keep a close eye on the 50-day moving average, which shares have largely followed closely over the past year. It’s a nice ‘line in the sand’ to keep note of concerning its recent momentum.



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Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Teradyne TER would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.