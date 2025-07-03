Bull of the Day: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK is an industrial automation and digital transformation company driving the next generation of smart manufacturing. ROK is growing in tandem with key megatrends in artificial intelligence, reshoring, robotics, and automation.

The dividend-paying tech stock, which outpaced the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, has soared 55% from the stock market’s April lows to new 52-week highs on Wednesday.

Rockwell Automation is on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it’s been stuck in since late 2021 as Wall Street looks ahead to strong earnings growth and long-term upside in an increasingly automated manufacturing economy.

The Bull Case for Industrial Tech Stock ROK

Rockwell Automationis poised for long-term growth due to its leadership in industrial automation in an increasingly automated manufacturing economy. Rockwell provides a range of solutions, focusing on hardware, software, and services to optimize manufacturing and industrial processes across three core segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services.

For example, Rockwell makes systems to control machines on factory floors, like those assembling cars or packaging food. ROK's programmable logic controllers (PLCs) help direct robots to weld car parts or fill cereal boxes with precision.

Meanwhile, ROK’s smart sensors track machine performance, like temperature or vibration, to catch issues before they cause breakdowns.



Rockwell’s Emulate3D software creates virtual models, which it calls digital twins, of factories, letting companies test production changes without touching real equipment.

On top of that, the digital transformation giant is collaborating with Nvidia NVDA to integrate advanced AI and robotics technologies into its industrial automation solutions, enhancing manufacturing efficiency and enabling smarter, autonomous operations.

ROK's Recent Growth and Outlook

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company topped our Q2 FY25 earnings estimate in early May and provided upbeat guidance in the face of tariff concerns. ROK’s strong EPS revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



The company’s outlook signals that it is at the bottom of its current business cycle, with it projected to return to strong earnings and sales growth in the final quarter of its FY25. Rockwell is projected to boost its adjusted earnings by 16% in FY26 on 7% higher sales (following marginal projected EPS growth in FY25 and slightly lower sales).

The nearby chart showcases its strong long-term earnings growth outlook. Rockwell is ready to thrive over the long haul as more companies, including technology giants like Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., pour billions into U.S. manufacturing plants. These efforts are supported by the U.S. government as it races to bring more critical manufacturing back to the U.S.



Rockwell stands to benefit from growth across many critical industries, from pharmaceuticals and biotech to electronics, semiconductors, aerospace, and beyond. “Given our significant homefield advantage, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to deliver value from increased manufacturing and digital transformation investments in the U.S.,” CEO Blake Moret said in prepared Q2 remarks.

Buy Tech Stock ROK Before It Breaks Out?

Rockwell stock climbed 560% in the past 20 years to outrun the S&P 500’s 430%, with a total return of 907% vs. 725%. The total return measures the overall gain, including price changes and additional income like dividends or interest, reinvested over time.

ROK has cooled off since the end of 2021 as it faced a changing economic environment and a tough-to-compete-against stretch of growth. Thankfully, the automation company is turning a corner, having surged 19% in the first half of 2025 vs. Tech’s 6%, including its 55% charge off the market’s April lows.



The stock completed the bullish golden cross, where its shorter-dated 50-day moving average climbs above its 200-day, in the middle of June. Rockwell hit new 52-week highs on Wednesday, which has it on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it’s been stuck in since the end of 2021.

In another bullish signal, the nearby chart shows that its longer-term 50-week moving average just climbed over its 200-week.

Even though Rockwell is approaching its all-time highs, the stock trades at a 38% discount to its peaks in terms of Price/Earnings-to-Growth ratio. On top of that, ROK’s 1.5% dividend yield outpaces the S&P 500’s roughly 1.2%.

