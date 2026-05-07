Bull of the Day: Reddit Inc. (RDDT)

Despite a sharp correction in the first quarter, driven largely by indiscriminate selling across SaaS and consumer internet names, Reddit Inc. (RDDT) continues to execute at a high level and reassert its growth narrative.

The company reported total Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) of 126.8 million for Q1 2026, representing a 17% year-over-year increase, highlighting continued strength in user engagement and platform relevance. Importantly, that engagement is increasingly being monetized. Reddit delivered revenue of $663 million in the quarter, up 69% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations, signaling strong demand across its advertising and data licensing initiatives.

This combination of user growth and monetization is driving a meaningful acceleration in fundamentals. Earnings estimates have been moving higher, reflecting improving profitability and operating leverage as the business scales.

From a market perspective, the stock is also showing resilience. After pulling back alongside the broader software complex earlier this year, shares have regained momentum and are now rebounding strongly off their recent lows.

Altogether, Reddit is demonstrating powerful top and bottom-line growth, rising analyst confidence, and improving price action, highlighting a distinct disconnect between business performance and year-to-date stock price. This spread could be investors opportunity.



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Reddit Earnings Boost the Stock

Following last week’s strong earnings report, Reddit Inc. has seen a wave of analyst upgrades, and the momentum is well supported by fundamentals. Since its 2024 IPO, the company has consistently outperformed expectations, beating earnings estimates by an average of 67% over the past four quarters.

That track record is now feeding directly into forward estimates and earnings the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Over the past week alone, analysts have raised projections across the board, with current year estimates increasing 6.5% and next year forecasts rising 5.3%. This steady upward revision trend reflects growing confidence in Reddit’s ability to sustain both user growth and monetization.

The broader growth profile remains compelling. Sales are projected to increase 47.8% this year and another 31.9% next year, while earnings are expected to climb 61.8% and 40.4%, respectively. That combination of rapid top line expansion and accelerating profitability highlights meaningful operating leverage as the platform scales.

At roughly 40.5x forward earnings, the stock trades at a premium, but one that appears justified given the strength and durability of its growth outlook. In that context, the valuation looks more reflective of sustained execution than excess optimism.



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Reddit Shares Gains Momentum

Mirroring much of the sector, Reddit stock spent the past three months consolidating following its earlier-year pullback. That period of weakness has now given way to a more constructive setup, with shares forming a clear base.

The shift in momentum began ahead of earnings, as the stock broke out from its consolidation range, and was reinforced by a strong post-earnings gap higher. That move signaled renewed institutional interest and improving sentiment around the name.

More recently, price action has tightened into a tidy bull flag continuation pattern, a typically bullish formation that reflects orderly consolidation after a strong advance.

If shares can break out decisively from this range, it would likely mark the beginning of the next leg higher and confirm that a new bullish trend is underway.



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Should Investors Buy Shares in RDDT?

Reddit is checking many of the key boxes investors look for in a high-growth stock, with strong user expansion, accelerating monetization, rising earnings estimates and improving price action.

While the valuation remains elevated, it is supported by a durable growth profile and a consistent track record of outperforming expectations. At the same time, the stock appears to be emerging from a multi-month consolidation, suggesting momentum may be turning back in its favor.

For investors comfortable with higher-growth, higher-volatility names, RDDT offers a compelling combination of fundamental strength and technical upside. If the stock can confirm its breakout, it could be poised for another major leg higher.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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