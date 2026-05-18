Bull of the Day: Progyny (PGNY)

Healthcare innovators don’t always come with flashy headlines, but the companies quietly reshaping how employers manage care costs can become some of the market’s strongest long-term winners. That’s exactly what makes Progyny PGNY) stock intriguing at around $23 a share.

Progyny has carved out a leadership position in fertility and family-building benefits, helping employers provide comprehensive fertility treatment coverage while improving clinical outcomes and lowering wasteful healthcare spending. As fertility care moves further into the mainstream and employers increasingly compete for talent through expanded healthcare benefits, Progyny sits directly in the middle of a rapidly growing secular trend.

The Expanding Fertility Services Market

The fertility services market has been expanding steadily over the past decade, fueled by rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, greater social normalization of fertility treatments, and accelerating corporate adoption of fertility benefits. At the same time, investment in fertility clinics, reproductive technologies, and care infrastructure continues to increase globally, creating a powerful tailwind for companies operating in the space.

That growth opportunity is substantial. Industry forecasts project the global fertility services market could approach $70 billion by 2030, up dramatically from levels seen just a few years ago.

The chart below illustrates the strong projected expansion across every major geographic region through the end of the decade.



Image Source: Grand View Research

Why Progyny Stands Out

Unlike traditional insurance carriers, Progyny offers a specialized fertility benefits platform that combines smart benefit design, a curated provider network, pharmacy management, and patient advocacy services.

This model creates several advantages:

Better clinical outcomes

Lower multiple-birth complications

Reduced healthcare waste

Higher employee satisfaction

Stronger retention for employer clients

Employers increasingly view fertility coverage not as a niche perk, but as a strategic recruiting and retention tool. In a competitive labor environment, comprehensive fertility and family-building benefits can materially improve employee satisfaction and workforce loyalty.

That trend has driven growing adoption among Fortune 500 companies and large self-insured employers.

A Massive Secular Tailwind

The broader fertility market continues to benefit from several long-term demographic and social shifts:

Couples are waiting longer to start families

Infertility diagnoses continue rising globally

Awareness and acceptance of fertility treatment have increased

LGBTQ+ family-building demand continues to expand

Corporate healthcare benefit offerings are becoming more comprehensive

Meanwhile, advances in reproductive medicine and growing investment in fertility infrastructure are making treatments more accessible and effective.

For Progyny, these trends create a long runway for continued member growth and client expansion.

Progyny’s Reasonable Valuation & Steady Growth

Even with macro uncertainty affecting parts of the healthcare sector, Progyny has continued to generate strong revenue growth and healthy profitability metrics relative to many healthcare services peers.

The company’s asset-light platform model also provides scalability advantages as adoption of fertility treatment increases, and Progyny stock is reasonably valued at 11X forward earnings and less than 2X forward sales.

Furthermore, Progyny’s earnings outlook has continued to improve, helping fuel growing bullish sentiment around the stock and contributing to its current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Analysts now expect PGNY to earn $1.94 per share in fiscal 2026 and $2.16 in 2027, representing projected annual EPS growth of 2.7% this year and more than 11% next year.

The most encouraging signal comes from the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions over the last 60 days, with FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates up roughly 2% respectively.

This comes as Progyny’s annual sales are expected to increase 7% this year and are projected to rise another 9% in FY27 to $1.51 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Progyny offers investors exposure to one of healthcare’s fastest-growing specialty benefit categories. With fertility care demand rising globally, employers expanding coverage offerings, and demographic trends supporting long-term adoption, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from the continued evolution of reproductive healthcare.

For growth investors seeking exposure to a differentiated healthcare disruptor with strong secular tailwinds, PGNY deserves a close look.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.