Bull of the Day: The Progressive Corp. (PGR)

The Progressive Corp PGR, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage and the market share leader for the motorcycle products since 1998.

Analysts have taken their expectations higher across the board, landing the stock into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the company resides within the Zacks Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, currently ranked in the top 14% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a deeper look at the company.

PGR Shares Soar

PGR shares have been rockstar performers in 2025 so far, up nearly 20% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Strong quarterly results helped aid the move, with the company exceeding our consensus EPS and sales expectations in six consecutive releases.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Net premiums earned, the company’s core driver of revenue, have shown solid growth over recent periods, growing 20% year-over-year throughout its latest quarter. The momentum here is undoubtedly a big positive for PGR, leading to strong quarterly prints over recent periods.

Below is a chart illustrating PGR’s net premiums earned on a quarterly basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares also provide a small level of passive income, with PGR shares currently yielding a modest 0.1% annually. While the current yield may be underwhelming, the raw share performance helps bridge that gap nicely.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

The Progressive Corp. PGR would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.