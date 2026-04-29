Bull of the Day: Phillips 66 (PSX)

There’s no question that the Iran conflict has made a huge impact on oil prices. No matter how you measure, from West Texas to Brent, oil is on the rise. It’s led to higher prices at the pump not just for Americans, but worldwide. If you’re looking for a way to get revenge for higher gas price, one way is by investing in the very companies pumping that gas. That brings us to today’s Bull of the Day. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that’s poised to see earnings estimates maintain their heights even as oil prices come down.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Phillips 66 (PSX). If you’re looking for a name that quietly prints cash while the market obsesses over flashy growth stocks, Phillips 66 deserves a hard look right now. This is a downstream powerhouse in refining, midstream, and chemicals. That may be the less glamorous side of energy, but often the more consistent profit engine. And in this environment, consistency is exactly what investors are paying up for.

Refining margins have remained structurally strong thanks to tight global capacity, and Phillips 66 has been one of the biggest beneficiaries. The company has spent the last few years reshaping its portfolio by selling lower-return assets, doubling down on high-margin operations, and improving efficiency across the board. Translation: higher returns on capital and a leaner, more profitable business model.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Analysts are taking notice. Over the last sixty days, seven analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while six have followed suit for next year. The impact on our Zacks Consensus Estimates has been incredibly bullish. Current year Zacks Consensus is up from $11.30 to $15.18 while next year’s number is up from $12.77 to $15.93.

All this bullishness is happening ahead of its earnings report due out this morning. That means there could be even more bullish fuel to this fire.

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Phillips 66 (PSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.